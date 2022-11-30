Home States Karnataka

SC/ST quota: BJP changes plot, Karnataka Congress shaken

Congress has traditionally enjoyed the support of these communities. But this time, there could be a change in the equation as the BJP government recently increased the reservation by 6 %.

Published: 30th November 2022 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Express illustration))

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress is organising a massive SC/ST convention in Chitradurga about a week before the Sankranti festival next year to woo the communities, which account for over one-fifth of the population in the state. The state Assembly has 51 SC/ST members and 18 of them are from Congress. The opposition party has traditionally enjoyed the support of these communities. But this time, there could be a change in the equation as the BJP government recently increased the reservation by 6 per cent for the communities to gain their support before the 2023 Assembly elections.

But Congress has been claiming that the process of increasing the reservation was started by the Siddaramaiah government, which constituted the Nagamohan Das committee and also received its report. The BJP is claiming credit only because it is in power now, Congress leaders said.

Former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara, who is looking at getting the SC/ST support for Congress, said, “We apportioned 24 per cent of the budget to SC/STs. This hike in reservation is just hot air.’’

The BJP government’s decision to make contract pourakarmikas permanent too could help the party.
Congress held an important, closed-door meeting a few days ago at working president Satish Jarkiholi’s residence, where they discussed strategies to counter the BJP seat-wise and issue-wise.

From BJP, Chaluvadi Narayanswamy, who spent over 15 years with Congress, has been working on the strategy for the communities. Congress is also aware how they lost some SC/ST seats because JDS tied up with BSP and garnered a large share of the votes. Even stalwart SC Congress leader HC Mahadevappa lost to JDS’ Ashvin Kumar in T Narasipur by a humiliating margin of 45,000 votes.

Congress will look for issues, like the recent incident in Chamarajanagar district where upper caste people washed a mini-tank after a Dalit woman drank from it and the contentious temple entry, to highlight the oppression of Dalits.

Brand guru Harish Bijoor said, “SC/STs represent a massive swing factor of votes and sentiment as they represent 19-23 per cent of the electorate. Once upon a time, this was a Congress vote bank chunk. Not anymore. The Bommai government has taken steps with the hike in reservation. I believe this chunk is fragmented between BJP and Congress now. At the end of the day it is all about grassroots communication of each of the parties. He who communicates best, wins the love of these voters.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC-ST Quota Karnataka election
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp