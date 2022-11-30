Siddaramaiah bats for collegium to appoint election commissioners

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said a collegium-like system is needed for the appointment of election commissioners. Addressing reporters, he said the collegium should have representatives from ruling and opposition parties.

He said the Supreme Court has questioned the “lightning speed” at which IAS officer Arun Goel was appointed election commissioner last week by the Centre. “The Election Commission of India is an independent constitutional body, which should conduct free and fair elections. I suggest that a collegium be constituted with representatives from ruling and opposition parties as members. This will benefit the country,” he said.

SHIVAMOGGA: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said a collegium-like system is needed for the appointment of election commissioners. Addressing reporters, he said the collegium should have representatives from ruling and opposition parties. He said the Supreme Court has questioned the “lightning speed” at which IAS officer Arun Goel was appointed election commissioner last week by the Centre. “The Election Commission of India is an independent constitutional body, which should conduct free and fair elections. I suggest that a collegium be constituted with representatives from ruling and opposition parties as members. This will benefit the country,” he said.