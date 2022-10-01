Home States Karnataka

Choice of state anthem tune challenged in Karnataka HC

The poem, 'Jaya Bharata Jananiya Thanujate' written by late poet laureate Kuvempu was declared the state anthem in 2004.

Published: 01st October 2022 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The selection of the tune composed by late Mysore Ananthaswamy for the Karnataka state anthem by the state government through its September 25 order, has been challenged in the Karnataka High Court.

Justice Krishna S Dixit, who heard the petition by singer Kikkeri Krishnamurthy, ordered the notice to be issued to the government on Friday.

The poem, 'Jaya Bharata Jananiya Thanujate' written by late poet laureate Kuvempu was declared the state anthem in 2004.

But ever since, there have been concerns regarding the anthem's rendering duration, tune and addition of words to it.

In June 2013, the Vasantha Kanakapura committee set up for the purpose had said that the tune composed by C Ashwath would be continued for the anthem as even Ananthaswamy had agreed to it.

Ananthaswamy had not composed the tune for the entire song, the committee had stated. Later, the Dr Channaveera Kanavi committee also recommended the tune set by C Ashwath.

The latest H R Leelavathi committee had recommended the tune set by Ananthaswamy.

ALSO READ | K'taka govt makes singing of national anthem compulsory in all schools and PU colleges

Kikkeri Krishnamurthy, in his petition before the HC, submitted that he had given a petition to the state government against this on September 17 but the government went ahead and issued the order on September 25.

The petition claims that it is impossible to implement the government's new order as there is no full tune of the State Anthem composed by Mysore Ananthaswamy.

"If the government gets another person to compose the tune for the remaining portions, "it amounts to showing disrespect to Mysore Ananthaswamy and as well as the State Anthem," according to the petition that is seeking to quash the government's order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka state anthem Mysore Ananthaswamy Jaya Bharata Jananiya Thanujate
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp