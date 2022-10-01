Home States Karnataka

CM Bommai to be in Delhi soon for party nod to Cabinet Rejig

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he will visit New Delhi soon to get the approval of central leaders to expand the cabinet.

Published: 01st October 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai offers bagina to the Krishna at Almatti Dam on Friday | Express

CM Basavaraj Bommai offers bagina to the Krishna at Almatti Dam on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he will visit New Delhi soon to get the approval of central leaders to expand the cabinet. Offering the bagina to Krishna river at Lal Bahadur Shastri Water Reservoir at Almatti on Friday, he said, “The cabinet will be expanded only after getting the nod from party central leaders.”

On the Centre banning PFI for five years, he said, “Even Congress had demanded a ban on the outfit. It had raised the issue inside and outside the Assembly. The BJP government has finally taken a good decision which has been welcomed by many.”

On the demand of a few Opposition party leaders to ban RSS, he said, “RSS is a nationalist organisation. It should not be compared with the anti-national outfit like PFI. It is foolish of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah to draw a comparison between the two organisations.”

On increasing the height of Almatti dam from 519.6m to 524 m, he said, “The party’s main goal is to meet this demand. Since the matter of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal is before the Supreme Court, I believe that the matter will be sorted out at the earliest.”He said, “As soon as the central government issues a gazette notification, the state government will take necessary steps to increase the height of the reservoir to make use of additional allocation of water for irrigation.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp