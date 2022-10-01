CM Bommai to be in Delhi soon for party nod to Cabinet Rejig

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he will visit New Delhi soon to get the approval of central leaders to expand the cabinet. Offering the bagina to Krishna river at Lal Bahadur Shastri Water Reservoir at Almatti on Friday, he said, “The cabinet will be expanded only after getting the nod from party central leaders.”

On the Centre banning PFI for five years, he said, “Even Congress had demanded a ban on the outfit. It had raised the issue inside and outside the Assembly. The BJP government has finally taken a good decision which has been welcomed by many.”

On the demand of a few Opposition party leaders to ban RSS, he said, “RSS is a nationalist organisation. It should not be compared with the anti-national outfit like PFI. It is foolish of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah to draw a comparison between the two organisations.”

On increasing the height of Almatti dam from 519.6m to 524 m, he said, “The party’s main goal is to meet this demand. Since the matter of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal is before the Supreme Court, I believe that the matter will be sorted out at the earliest.”He said, “As soon as the central government issues a gazette notification, the state government will take necessary steps to increase the height of the reservoir to make use of additional allocation of water for irrigation.”

