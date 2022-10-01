Home States Karnataka

Congress leaders walk on road we built: BJP

The work of filling up 22 tanks at a cost of Rs 212 crore was started when BS Yediyurappa was CM.

Published: 01st October 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Minister V Somanna on Friday criticised the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi, saying opposition leaders are walking short distances and then hopping onto vehicles. He said, “I have walked hundreds of kilometres with former PM Chandrashekar when he went on his padayatra.’’

BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswami said, “BJP builds roads and infrastructure, and Congress walks on it.” On Congress yatra-related posters destroyed in Chamarajanagar, he said, “We have not torn the cut-outs. ‘’

He said, “Today, the yatra has started from the district I am in charge of. Development works here were carried out by the BJP government. The work of filling up 22 tanks at a cost of Rs 212 crore was started when BS Yediyurappa was CM. As the district in-charge minister, I  released Rs 110 crore in one go.

The BJP government will fill 14-15 lakes and erase the impression that it is a barren and unprotected district.” He said, “A medical college was started in 2012-13. We are planning a national highway here.  When Jagadish Shettar was CM, the  Male Mahadeshwara Authority was started. What has the Congress done?”

