Gandhis will control party president, predicts Prahlad Joshi

He was responding to the ongoing fiasco regarding the candidate for AICC elections. 

Published: 01st October 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said, “Whoever becomes the president of AICC, he will be remote controlled by the Gandhi family.” He was responding to the ongoing fiasco regarding the candidate for AICC elections.  Joshi told media persons on Friday, “Irrespective of who becomes Congress president, the remote control will be in the hands of the Gandhi family.

The president will not be given a free hand. BJP has no interest in the internal party affairs of the Congress over the election of the new president.” Taking a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said, “Rahul is a non-serious and part-time politician of the Grand Old Party. The Congress has confused leaders, and so, the party is confused and is in a disarray.” “This is one of the main reasons that the party is losing in a series of states. Wherever the party has won the polls, it is because of the local leadership,” he said. – Mahesh M Goudar

