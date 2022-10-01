In Karwar, tax is deducted even from ex-gratia

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

KARWAR : A Karwar court ordered the immediate seizure of movable assets from the office of a special land acquisition officer for deducting tax from the compensation amount of a woman who lost her land to the Seabird Naval Base project in 1984. Though a compensation amount of `25 lakh was awarded to the woman, Sheela Dandekar, she was paid a sum of `20.20 lakh after being told that the remaining amount was deducted as tax. Objecting to the tax deduction from her compensation amount, she moved the court. Sheela, a native of Shankri Bagh, had lost her one acre of land in Arga village near Karwar in 1986 when the land acquisition process for the naval base began. Court orders seizure of assets from office Objecting to the tax deduction from compensation amount, Sheela Dandekar moved the court. Sheela, a native of Shankri Bagh, had lost her one acre of land in Arga village near Karwar in 1986 when the land acquisition process for the naval base began. After several years of hearing, the court ordered that she should be awarded a compensation amount of Rs 10.65 lakh, including 15 per cent interest per annum, for the deducted amount. The court also ordered seizure of movable assets from the office of the special land acquisition officer which included two vehicles and furniture. However, when a team headed by advocate KR Desai, landed at the office to seize the property, no official was present. “No officer is here. We tried calling them. There is no response. This amounts to irresponsibility. We came to execute the court orders. We will take whatever we find here and report to the court,” KR Desai said.