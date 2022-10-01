Home States Karnataka

In Karwar, tax is deducted even from ex-gratia

Objecting to the tax deduction from compensation amount, Sheela Dandekar moved the court.

Published: 01st October 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court hammer, law

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

KARWAR : A Karwar court ordered the immediate seizure of movable assets from the office of a special land acquisition officer for deducting tax from the compensation amount of a woman who lost her land to the Seabird Naval Base project in 1984.

Though a compensation amount of `25 lakh was awarded to the woman, Sheela Dandekar, she was paid a sum of `20.20 lakh after being told that the remaining amount was deducted as tax. Objecting to the tax deduction from her compensation amount, she moved the court. Sheela, a native of Shankri Bagh, had lost her one acre of land in Arga village near Karwar in 1986 when the land acquisition process for the naval base began.

Court orders seizure of assets from office

Objecting to the tax deduction from compensation amount, Sheela Dandekar moved the court.
Sheela, a native of Shankri Bagh, had lost her one acre of land in Arga village near Karwar in 1986 when the land acquisition process for the naval base began. After several years of hearing, the court ordered that
she should be awarded a compensation amount of Rs 10.65 lakh, including 15 per cent interest per annum, for the deducted amount.

The court also ordered seizure of movable assets from the office of the special land acquisition officer
which included two vehicles and furniture. However, when a team headed by advocate KR Desai, landed at the office to seize the property, no official was present.

“No officer is here. We tried calling them. There is no response.  This amounts to irresponsibility. We came to execute the court orders. We will take whatever we find here and report to the court,” KR
Desai said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karwar court Seabird Naval Base project
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp