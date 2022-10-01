Home States Karnataka

Jarkiholi to spearhead BJP victory in Belagavi: Kateel

BJP state president Nalinkumar Kateel said in Belagavi that BJP will win all the segments in Belagavi under Jarkiholi’s leadership.

Published: 01st October 2022 05:40 AM

Former Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Even as former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is struggling to wriggle out of the CD case, BJP is keen to face the 2023 Assembly elections under his leadership in all the 18 assembly segments of Belagavi district.

BJP state president Nalinkumar Kateel said in Belagavi that BJP will win all the segments in Belagavi under Jarkiholi’s leadership. He said that Jarkiholi will be surely inducted into the state cabinet, but the chief minister will take the final decision. “We have seen the legislators joining ruling parties from the opposition. But a powerful leader from the ruling faction Jarkiholi switched to BJP along with 16 MLAs and ensured the BJP formed government,’’ he said.

Regarding the ban on PFI, Kateel said, “Congress promoted organisations like PFI, SDPI, among others in the past. Mahatma Gandhi was aware of the fact that Congress will destroy the country if it remains in power after Independence. He wanted Congress to be dissolved after Independence,’’ he said. Asked whether elections in Gujarat and Karnataka would be held simultaneously, he said the state would not go to the polls midway under any circumstances.

