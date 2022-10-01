Home States Karnataka

Our aim is to protect Constitution, says Rahul, as yatra enters Karnataka

Colourful buntings and flexes adorned the 30-km road from Gundlupet to Begur.

Published: 01st October 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shows the Preamble which was handed over by noted writer Devanuru Mahadeva in Mysuru on Friday | udayshankar s

By K Shiva Kumar & Karthik K K 
Express News Service

GUNDLUPE :  “Bharat   Jodo Yatra has been undertaken to safeguard the Constitution of India. Its aim is not to tell people something, but to listen to their pain and suffering,” announced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, to a rapturous welcome as the yatra entered Karnataka in the border district of Chamarajanagar district on Friday. After traversing through Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Rahul was received by senior state Congress leaders on the fringes of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Folk artistes and dancers, including Jeenu Kuruba and Soliga Tribals, Veeragase, Goravara Kunitha, Huli Vesha and others gave a rousing welcome to the first leg of the march in the state, through their performances in Gundlupet taluk. Colourful buntings and flexes adorned the 30-km road from Gundlupet to Begur. The crowd outnumbered the chairs, forcing many to stand on top of trucks to have a glimpse of the Congress leader. Addressing a huge gathering at a ground next to Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan in Gundlupet, Rahul, sporting a white T-shirt, said the Congress was forced to take out the yatra to reach out to people as various democratic institutions including Parliament and media have been hijacked by the ruling dispensation at the Centre.

“The government has taken everything under its control. Even our mics are muted in Parliament. Opposition party leaders are being harassed. No force can stop our mission (yatra) from Kanyakumari to Kashmir,” he said. “BJP and RSS are spreading hate. The sorrows and voice of the people are falling on deaf ears,” he added. Soon after his address, Rahul led a march to Beggur in which thousands of people participated.

SIDDU ACCUSES COPS OF COLLUDING WITH BJP
Irked by the vandalisation of Congress posters and flexes of Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah alleged that a section of police officers are colluding with the BJP, and warned them of a befitting reply once Congress comes to power

Rahul gets support from Devanuru Mahadeva
Writer Devanuru Mahadeva extended his support to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Karnataka on Friday. Mahadeva, a scathing detractor of BJP, handed over the Preamble to Rahul, before he joined the yatra

