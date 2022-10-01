PeTA wants meat sale ban on MG Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PeTA) India has sent letters to municipal heads of cities across India, including Bengaluru, requesting a ban on sale and advertisement of meat on MG Road, pointing out the spiritual and political beliefs of the leader.

Selling and advertising meat on a road bearing Mahatma Gandhi’s name is disrespectful to his teachings of ahimsa, non-violence starts with what we put on our plates, said PeTA India Manager of Vegan Projects Dr Kiran Ahuja.

They encouraged cities across India to turn these roads into a haven for peaceful and meat-free meals.

No sale of meat, liquor on Oct 2 On account of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 (Sunday), the BBMP’s Animal Husbandry department has sent a circular, stating there will be a ban on slaughter of animals and sale of meat. All liquor shops will also be shut, and there will be no sales on Sunday.

