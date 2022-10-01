Rahul Gandhi gets Preamble from Devanuru Mahadeva

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot bowing out of the contest for Congress top job, former minister and vice-president of KPCC Dr Sharanaprakash Patil said that Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has very high chances of winning the election.

Patil accompanied Kharge who filed his nomination papers in New Delhi on Friday, and told TNIE that many senior leaders of the party over phone endorsed Kharge. He exuded confidence that Kharge will be a unanimous choice. He will win the polls as he is contesting only after getting the nod from interim president Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. It is a reward for Kharge’s loyalty and dedication to Congress, former MLC Allamaprabhu Patil said in a statement on Friday.

Stop vandalism or face workers’ wrath: Siddu to BJP

Angry with miscreants vandalising posters of Congress and damaging flexes of party leader Rahul Gandhi and others put up for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah alleged that a section of police officers is colluding with BJP, and warned that they will be dealt with once Congress comes to power in the next six months.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of Karnataka phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra that began from Gundlupet on Friday, Siddaramaiah CM was visibly angry at the way the posters of his party on national highway were damaged. “I warn the BJP leaders against vandalising our party posters. If such incidents continue, no BJP leader will be able to walk the streets freely in the state as our party workers have that kind of power,” he said. “I want to tell the police that in the next six months, the government will change. Congress will be back in power. I am warning them to take necessary steps,” he added.

Rahul promises jobs for families of Ch’nagar tragedy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday assured family members of 36 patients, who died at a Chamarajanagar Hospital during the second wave of the Covid pandemic due to oxygen shortage, will be given government jobs if Congress comes to power in Karnataka.

Interacting with the family members of the victims near Gundlupet, Congress leader Priyank Kharge said Rahul promised one member of each family will be given a government job. He also consoled the family members who shared their plight and assured them of suitable compensation.

The tribals pressed for their rights to collect minor forest produce in Bandipur National Park, and stated that declaring MM Hills as a tiger reserve will affect common people. The Soliga tribes demanded political reservation, and alleged delay in distribution of nutritious food to tribals. KPCC president DK Shivakumar said they will urge the government to meet the demands of Soligas. The tribals from HD Kote gifted Rahul with honey.

