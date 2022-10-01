Home States Karnataka

Rahul’s yatra route modified, march shortened by two days in Karnataka

After the convention, the yatra will march to Adoni in Andhra Pradesh and return to Karnataka to traverse through Raichur district before entering Telangana, he added.

Published: 01st October 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walks during Bharat Jodo Yatra flanked by CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar in Mysuru | udayshankar s

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/CHITRADURGA : The route map of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has been changed slightly to avoid passing through a forest range between Sira and Hiriyuru taluks of Tumakuru and Chitradurga districts. Now, the 22-day passage of the Yatra in Karnataka will be cut short by two days with the omission of Gubbi and Sira Assembly constituencies. With this, a mega convention of party workers scheduled for October 18 in Ballari has been advanced to October 15.  Yatra convener in Karnataka and Leader of Opposition in the Council BK Hariprasad clarified that the modification is to avoid the forest stretch.

After the convention, the yatra will march to Adoni in Andhra Pradesh and return to Karnataka to traverse through Raichur district before entering Telangana, he added. Sources said AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likely to take part in the yatra on October 7 when it reaches Nagamangala taluk in Mandya district. Sonia Gandhi may take part in the Ballari convention as she had won the LS seat from the parliamentary constituency in 1999. The yatra, in its Karnataka journey, will pass through seven districts covering as many LS constituencies and 21 assembly segments. The parliamentary constituencies that the yatra will pass through include Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Ballari and Raichur.

“The Yatra’s route which was diverted to Gubbi now stands cancelled and it will directly enter Chikkanayakanahalli through Kibbanahalli Cross of Tumkuru district along the original route,” KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said. Party workers and leaders from Assembly constituencies that will not be touched by the yatra have been told to join the march at scheduled places.

“The stretch between Kenkere to Hiriyur has forest patches and ghat-like terrain. That is why the evening leg from Hiriyur city begins at 4 pm. The present modified route was originally designed by us. But it was modified slightly to make the yatra pass through Gubbi and Sira taluks. But now, the two places are being omitted, while sticking to the original plan,” Saleem Ahmed said. The yatra will take a two-day break on October 4 and 5 because of Dasara holidays. It will stop again on October 17, as the AICC president poll has been scheduled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp