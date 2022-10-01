Rahul’s yatra route modified, march shortened by two days in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/CHITRADURGA : The route map of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has been changed slightly to avoid passing through a forest range between Sira and Hiriyuru taluks of Tumakuru and Chitradurga districts. Now, the 22-day passage of the Yatra in Karnataka will be cut short by two days with the omission of Gubbi and Sira Assembly constituencies. With this, a mega convention of party workers scheduled for October 18 in Ballari has been advanced to October 15. Yatra convener in Karnataka and Leader of Opposition in the Council BK Hariprasad clarified that the modification is to avoid the forest stretch.

After the convention, the yatra will march to Adoni in Andhra Pradesh and return to Karnataka to traverse through Raichur district before entering Telangana, he added. Sources said AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likely to take part in the yatra on October 7 when it reaches Nagamangala taluk in Mandya district. Sonia Gandhi may take part in the Ballari convention as she had won the LS seat from the parliamentary constituency in 1999. The yatra, in its Karnataka journey, will pass through seven districts covering as many LS constituencies and 21 assembly segments. The parliamentary constituencies that the yatra will pass through include Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Ballari and Raichur.

“The Yatra’s route which was diverted to Gubbi now stands cancelled and it will directly enter Chikkanayakanahalli through Kibbanahalli Cross of Tumkuru district along the original route,” KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said. Party workers and leaders from Assembly constituencies that will not be touched by the yatra have been told to join the march at scheduled places.

“The stretch between Kenkere to Hiriyur has forest patches and ghat-like terrain. That is why the evening leg from Hiriyur city begins at 4 pm. The present modified route was originally designed by us. But it was modified slightly to make the yatra pass through Gubbi and Sira taluks. But now, the two places are being omitted, while sticking to the original plan,” Saleem Ahmed said. The yatra will take a two-day break on October 4 and 5 because of Dasara holidays. It will stop again on October 17, as the AICC president poll has been scheduled.

