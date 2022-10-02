Home States Karnataka

Dalit boy tied to pole, thrashed in Karnataka's Chintamani

SP D L Nagesh said the incident took place around 9 pm at Kempadenahalli, a tiny village about 10 km from Chintamani town in Chikkaballapur district.

Published: 02nd October 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Beaten

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service
Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten up by some people belonging to an upper caste at a village in Chikkaballapur district on Thursday night. When the parents of the boy tried to rescue him, they were also thrashed.

SP D L Nagesh said the incident took place around 9 pm at Kempadenahalli, a tiny village about 10 km from Chintamani town in Chikkaballapur district. Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner N M Nagaraj, who visited the village along with the SP on Saturday, called the incident “unfortunate”.

He said a compensation of `25,000 each has been paid to the boy and his parents. Based on a complaint from the boy’s mother Rathna, a case has been registered against 10 people, including a woman.

Boy removed girl’s earrings, says SP

Three persons, Nagaraj, Narayanaswamy and Naveen, have been arrested and a team has been formed to nab the other remaining accused. The SP said the boy, a Class 9 student, allegedly took a four-year-old girl belonging to an upper caste, to a lonely place and removed her gold earrings. This infuriated the villagers who beat up the boy, his mother Rathna and father Anand. All three have been admitted to a hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

The SP said based on a complaint from Ambika, mother of the four-year-old girl, a case has been registered against the boy and his parents. It may be recalled that a 15-year-old Dalit boy’s family was fined of Rs 60,000 after the boy touched a pole attached to an idol of Boothamma, a deity, during a procession at Ullerahalli in Kolar district on September 8. Village elders, who convened a panchayat, asked the family to leave the village if they fail to pay the fine. Eight persons were booked in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp