Dalit boy tied to pole, thrashed in Karnataka's Chintamani

Express News Service By

Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten up by some people belonging to an upper caste at a village in Chikkaballapur district on Thursday night. When the parents of the boy tried to rescue him, they were also thrashed.

SP D L Nagesh said the incident took place around 9 pm at Kempadenahalli, a tiny village about 10 km from Chintamani town in Chikkaballapur district. Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner N M Nagaraj, who visited the village along with the SP on Saturday, called the incident “unfortunate”.

He said a compensation of `25,000 each has been paid to the boy and his parents. Based on a complaint from the boy’s mother Rathna, a case has been registered against 10 people, including a woman.

Boy removed girl’s earrings, says SP

Three persons, Nagaraj, Narayanaswamy and Naveen, have been arrested and a team has been formed to nab the other remaining accused. The SP said the boy, a Class 9 student, allegedly took a four-year-old girl belonging to an upper caste, to a lonely place and removed her gold earrings. This infuriated the villagers who beat up the boy, his mother Rathna and father Anand. All three have been admitted to a hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

The SP said based on a complaint from Ambika, mother of the four-year-old girl, a case has been registered against the boy and his parents. It may be recalled that a 15-year-old Dalit boy’s family was fined of Rs 60,000 after the boy touched a pole attached to an idol of Boothamma, a deity, during a procession at Ullerahalli in Kolar district on September 8. Village elders, who convened a panchayat, asked the family to leave the village if they fail to pay the fine. Eight persons were booked in the case.

