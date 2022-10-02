Karnataka: Officials refuse help, 79-year-old brought to sub-registrar’s office on stretcher in Belagavi

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: This could be the height of apathy of government officials. A bed-ridden 79-year-old woman, who was admitted to hospital, was brought to the sub-registrar’s office on a stretcher to put her signature and thumb impression on property papers at Tilakwadi village in Belagavi on Friday.

It is said that the relatives of the elderly woman, Mahadevi Agasimani, a resident of Hire Bagewadi village of Belagavi, had no other choice but to bring her to the sub-registrar’s office as the officials demanded a whopping Rs 2 lakh bribe to attend to her at the hospital. But the government allows the “private attendance” option, where officials have to visit the beneficiaries and do the necessary work after they pay Rs 1,000 as an additional fee.

Kin attend to Mahadevi Agasimani,

who is on the stretcher, in Belagavi

Mahadevi suffers from multiple age-related ailments and has been in hospital for a while. She wanted to divide her farm land measuring 2 acres 35 guntas between her two children, Vidya Hosamani (54) and Ravindranath Gurappa Agasimani (51). After drawing up the papers, the family requested the officials to do the needful at the hospital as Mahadevi was bedridden.

When the family put in the request, officials refused to visit her at the hospital. Her relatives were also not told about private attendance. But the family members refused to comment, fearing that their property deal would be stalled.

Assistant Sub-Registrar Sachin Manded said he was on leave on Friday, but added Sub-registrar Padmanabh Gudhi was at office. He said the family did not apply for private attendance. District Registrar Shivkumar Aparanji said, “I have asked for an explanation. I will take disciplinary action for misleading people about private attendance.”

