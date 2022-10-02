Rahul, Siddu violated wildlife norms during yatra, says BJP

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP leaders have filed a complaint against Congress leaders participating in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ over the alleged violation of wildlife norms inside Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) on Friday morning.

The complaint was filed on Saturday morning against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is spearheading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, and Congress leaders K J George and H C Mahadevappa. In the complaint, the BJP leaders have alleged that the Congress leaders entered the tiger reserve without permission and got down from their vehicles on the main BTR road, which is not permitted as per Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The complainants also alleged that forest department staffers allowed entry through the check-posts from Karnataka and Mudumalai sides when the gates should be closed.

Yatra’s change in route caught officials off guard

Check-posts allow entry of vehicles through BTR only from 6 am to 6 pm. There is a night traffic ban on vehicular movement, except for emergency vehicles and four tourist buses during night hours. A senior forest department official told The New Sunday Express that Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was to pass through NH- 766 (connecting Kozhikode in Kerala to Kollegal in Karnataka, earlier known as NH 212), but it came in from Mudumalai side, through Gudalur and entered BTR via Kekkanahalla check-post at NH-67.

Forest staffers said as Gandhi’s vehicles were to enter from Kerala, department employees were deployed there to ensure no rules were violated. Assuming that all would be normal on the road from Mudumalai, duty staffers were stationed only at the entry and exit points. The modified route caught the forest officials off-guard.

In the meantime, Siddaramaiah came in from the Karnataka side and they met inside the forest between Kekkanahalla and Melukamanahalli check-posts. They got down from their vehicles and exchanged bouquets, after which Siddaramaiah got into Gandhi’s vehicle. The violations that are being looked into are causing disturbance, parking and getting down from vehicles.

“Many are arguing with us and saying ‘so what?’. But we are inquiring into the matter and want to spread the message that nobody is above law. No one can get down from their vehicles inside the tiger reserves,” the official said. The Karnataka Forest Department is also being questioned for negligence of duty as the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has sought a report. Forest department staffers are also investigating charges against senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh that he got out of his vehicle to photograph a tusker en route.

Rally hits traffic, tourists to Mysuru affected

MYSURU: The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Karnataka on Friday, and has been drawing huge crowds. But the overwhelming response has affected tourists travelling to Mysuru for the 10-day Dasara festivities because of traffic congestion on Mysuru-Ooty road. As the yatra is taking the National Highway 181 that connects Kerala via Wayanad, tourists coming from Kerala are stuck in long traffic jams.

Normally, a large number of tourists from Kerala arrive for Mysuru Dasara and the traffic jam has affected their travel plans. On the other hand, people travelling to Ooty too have been affected. The police have diverted the traffic through Chamarajanagar for people to reach Gundlupet, but still hours-long gridlocks have hit travel plans of tourists, majority of them techies, going to Ooty, Wayanad and Bandipur for the weekend.

Many motorists blamed the authorities for poor traffic management. They said the yatra could have been allowed to use one part of the road, while allowing vehicles to pass on the other side instead of blocking the entire width. Others said the yatra should not have been allowed anywhere near Mysuru when Dasara is going on. “How will people reach Mysuru when Rahul will walk in the evening from Dundya, Kadakola to Mysuru? There will be a huge turnout in Mysuru to enjoy the illumination. Won’t this affect tourists,” Ravish, a tourist, asked.

