South-interior, North Karnataka to receive heavy showers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Southwest Monsoon withdrawing, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain for most parts of north and south interior Karnataka for the next five days owing to various weather systems. That is not all. IMD has also forecast more rain in October with the onset of the Northeast Monsoon.

According to IMD officials, there is a cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast. There is also cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal due to which most parts of Karnataka are seeing rain.

Karnataka received 29% excess rainfall this season. Against the seasonal normal of 831.8 mm, the state received 1,075.2 mm of rainfall. Similarly, Bengaluru received 1,066 mm of rain as against the seasonal normal of 550 mm.

