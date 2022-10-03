ED summons Shivakumar in National Herald case, second time in one month

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is passing through Karnataka, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) summoned KPCC president DK Shivakumar for the second time in the last month.

This time, the summons is for seeking details from Shivakumar in its probe into the National Herald case.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar

He has been asked to be present before the jurisdictional investigating officers on October 7 in New Delhi. Apart from two ED summons, the CBI had raided Shivakumar’s properties at Doddalahalli, Kanakapura and Santekodihalli four days ago.

The ED has summoned Shivakumar, MP DK Suresh and other Congress leaders in the state, who had made contributions to the National Herald newspaper, which is run by Congress. The source of funds and other details are expected to be sought.

Shivakumar recently said, “Separate asset cases have been taken up against many politicians even against those in BJP. While the government has given the sanction to the ACB to investigate others, it has asked the CBI to investigate me. I have explained that I’m busy with elections and other party programmes.”

He said, “Surprisingly, ED officials have asked me about the payments made from one of my trusts to Young Indian.” Young Indian owns the news organisation. Shivakumar also said he has sought more time from the agency to furnish details about his assets and liabilities.

Shivakumar was arrested by ED on September 3, 2019, following multiple rounds of questioning in a case that emerged from an Income tax department action against him. The Delhi High Court had granted him bail in October that year.

Shivakumar’s brush with the IT/ED/CBI started after he protected Gujarat MLAs in Bengaluru and prevented them from being poached by BJP during the Rajya Sabha elections of late Ahmed Patel.

