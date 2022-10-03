Four low-intensity quakes in 72 hrs in Vijayapura district

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Along with incessant rain, earthquakes are also on the rise across the Vijayapura district for the last 72 hours. In a span of 72 hours, as many as four earthquakes have been reported across the district.

The officials of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre have also confirmed minor tremors reported in the region. However, no casualties and property damage due to quakes have been reported in any part of the district.

According to the KSNDMC, “Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.0 and 1.9 were recorded on Friday. The epicentre of both the quakes was recorded at Ukkali Gram Panchayat of Basavana Bagewadi at a depth of 10 km. There is a minute difference between both the tremors. After two hours, another quake (third quake) of magnitude 3.2 was recorded at the same village, where it had a depth of 10 km.”

“The fourth quake of magnitude 2.5 was recorded at Aliyabad Gram Panchayat of Vijayapura on Sunday. The epicentre was recorded at Aliyabad at a depth of 8 km. All the quakes are observed low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 20 to 30 km from the epicentre.”

“This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low, though there might be local vibrations felt. The epicentre falls in seismic zone III. The community need not panic as the magnitude and intensity observed are low,” said KSNDMC.



