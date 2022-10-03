Over a dozen tigers prowl buffer zones, locals on watch

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Karnataka enjoys the tag of being a tiger state, recent camera trap images and reports from field staffers have sparked fear among locals who reside around the prime tiger reserves of the state.

The images and reports show that over 12 wild sub-adult tigers are on the prowl in the buffer zones of Bandipur and Nagarhole tiger reserves, and are getting into conflicts with humans as they try to establish a new territory.

These new tigers are apart from the old ones who have taken shelter on the forest fringes and are surviving on cattle kills. Forest staffers are now hiring locals as temporary watchers to monitor the movement of the tigers.

A senior Forest Department official told TNIE: “We have put up camera traps to track the tigers. But if locals are deployed, it will also create jobs. They will also ensure there is lesser conflict and alert their fellow villagers to be safe.”

However, foresters are perturbed by the shrinking green spaces and increase in revenue patches. “The state government’s decision to take over the deemed forest patches, and give it to the revenue department, will only mount problems. The government does not realise that these deemed forests acted as cushions and helped reduce conflict,” added the official.

In the case of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and other surrounding areas, the forest department is working with locals to create an alert mechanism.

“Catching every tiger which has killed a cattle or has come in human habitation and putting it in rescue centres or zoos is not the solution. Now, we are identifying the tigers and keeping a close watch. More camera traps are also being installed to keep a watch on them in areas outside forest boundary,” the official said.

BENGALURU: While Karnataka enjoys the tag of being a tiger state, recent camera trap images and reports from field staffers have sparked fear among locals who reside around the prime tiger reserves of the state. The images and reports show that over 12 wild sub-adult tigers are on the prowl in the buffer zones of Bandipur and Nagarhole tiger reserves, and are getting into conflicts with humans as they try to establish a new territory. These new tigers are apart from the old ones who have taken shelter on the forest fringes and are surviving on cattle kills. Forest staffers are now hiring locals as temporary watchers to monitor the movement of the tigers. A senior Forest Department official told TNIE: “We have put up camera traps to track the tigers. But if locals are deployed, it will also create jobs. They will also ensure there is lesser conflict and alert their fellow villagers to be safe.” However, foresters are perturbed by the shrinking green spaces and increase in revenue patches. “The state government’s decision to take over the deemed forest patches, and give it to the revenue department, will only mount problems. The government does not realise that these deemed forests acted as cushions and helped reduce conflict,” added the official. In the case of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and other surrounding areas, the forest department is working with locals to create an alert mechanism. “Catching every tiger which has killed a cattle or has come in human habitation and putting it in rescue centres or zoos is not the solution. Now, we are identifying the tigers and keeping a close watch. More camera traps are also being installed to keep a watch on them in areas outside forest boundary,” the official said.