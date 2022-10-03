Home States Karnataka

Over a dozen tigers prowl buffer zones, locals on watch

These new tigers are apart from the old ones who have taken shelter on the forest fringes and are surviving on cattle kills. 

Published: 03rd October 2022 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary will be the 51st tiger reserve in the country

Image for representational purpose only.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Karnataka enjoys the tag of being a tiger state, recent camera trap images and reports from field staffers have sparked fear among locals who reside around the prime tiger reserves of the state. 

The images and reports show that over 12 wild sub-adult tigers are on the prowl in the buffer zones of Bandipur and Nagarhole tiger reserves, and are getting into conflicts with humans as they try to establish a new territory. 

These new tigers are apart from the old ones who have taken shelter on the forest fringes and are surviving on cattle kills. Forest staffers are now hiring locals as temporary watchers to monitor the movement of the tigers. 

A senior Forest Department official told TNIE: “We have put up camera traps to track the tigers. But if locals are deployed, it will also create jobs. They will also ensure there is lesser conflict and alert their fellow villagers to be safe.”

However, foresters are perturbed by the shrinking green spaces and increase in revenue patches. “The state government’s decision to take over the deemed forest patches, and give it to the revenue department, will only mount problems. The government does not realise that these deemed forests acted as cushions and helped reduce conflict,” added the official. 

In the case of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and other surrounding areas, the forest department is working with locals to create an alert mechanism.

“Catching every tiger which has killed a cattle or has come in human habitation and putting it in rescue centres or zoos is not the solution. Now, we are identifying the tigers and keeping a close watch. More camera traps are also being installed to keep a watch on them in areas outside forest boundary,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka tiger tiger reserves Bandipur Nagarhole tiger reserves
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp