Home States Karnataka

Upparahalli is first alcohol-free village in Ballari in Karnataka

Besides, the teams formed by the villagers, government employees, ASHA workers and members of an NGO were also roped in for the campaign.

Published: 03rd October 2022 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Upparahalli

Residents of Upparahalli and police personnel install an ‘Alcohol-free Village’ board

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Upparahlali village in Kampli taluk of Ballari district has been declared an alcohol-free village, thanks to the efforts of the village seniors.

It’s the first village in the district to get this ‘unique tag’ after the village heads banned the consumption and sale of alcohol in the village. If any villager is found violating the rule, the village heads fine them.

They installed an ‘Alcohol-free Village’ board at the entrance of the village recently. Many people in the village have struggled to achieve this distinction, said elders in the village.  

Nagappa Madar, a resident of Upparahalli, said that it’s a proud moment for all the residents that their village has turned alcohol-free.

“For the past two years, we were trying to declare it an alcohol-free village, but we could not do it due to many reasons. A few months ago, we created different groups in the village involving teachers, women and children. The teams would go door-to-door to create awareness of the ill-effects of alcohol. The response was positive and there was agreement by all to declare the village alcohol-free,” he said.

Besides, the teams formed by the villagers, government employees, ASHA workers and members of an NGO were also roped in for the campaign.

“Our village has a population of 1,300. We knew those who were addicted to alcohol. We spoke to their family members requesting them to convince the addicts to quit their habit. We also told villagers about the dream of village heads to get this special status for the village. The shops which used to store liquor illegally have been warned. Those who come to the village consuming alcohol have to pay a penalty,” he added.

“There were complaints of quarrels and disputes among relatives in the village, mainly from the families which had alcohol addicts. This made the village seniors achieve something unique and today our village has become a role model to others. The panchayat heads who were present during the function have promised to create awareness in other villages as well,” added another villager.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Upparahlali village Ballari alcohol-free village
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp