DKS seeks time from ED amidst Bharat Jodo Yatra plans

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when the Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to KPCC president DK Shivakumar and his brother and Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh in connection with a probe related to the National Herald case and alleged financial contributions made to Young India, Shivakumar mentioned that he has appealed to the ED to provide another date for him to appear, considering his participation in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the KPCC chief said, “I have asked the ED for an alternate date to appear as the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra is under way. On October 7, the march will reach Adichunchanagiri, where I should be present.”

Admitting that he and his brother Suresh have extended all support to Young India, National Herald and the trust, he said that they are ready to appear before the agencies, but have requested them to give an alternative date. Meanwhile, referring to the yatra, he said farmers and youth are taking part in good numbers, and the Congress leaders are upbeat about it.

