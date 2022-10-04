Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Couple struggles to ferry newborn’s body to village

The infant was born four days ago, and died due to complications on Monday morning.

Published: 04th October 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: In a heart-wrenching incident, a labourer couple found it a daunting task to shift the body of their newborn from the distinct general hospital here to their native Gopanal village in Davanagere district, as the government ambulance service is restricted to a jurisdiction of only 40km. The village is about 200km from here.

Manjunath and Gowramma, grieving over their loss, attempted to board a KSRTC bus with the body, but the driver and conductor objected, saying there was no provision to ferry bodies in public buses. The bewildered family did not have enough money to hire a private vehicle, and was stranded at the bus stand for hours, until their predicament caught the attention of BJP leader T H Hanumantharaju, who hired a private car to drop them to their village. “The newborn’s body reached home. Hospital authorities should have helped with an ambulance on humanitarian grounds,” he remarked.

The infant was born four days ago, and died due to complications on Monday morning. “Since we spent all our money at the hospital, we had nothing except for bus fare. We are grateful to Hanumantharaju,” said Manjunath. He worked as a construction labourer at Sathyamangala industrial area here. Later in the evening, district surgeon Dr Veena reportedly offered to pay for transport and called up Hanumantharaju, which the latter denied.

