Home States Karnataka

Pralhad Joshi for long-term plan to fix Karnataka’s share in GDP

Published: 04th October 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister Pralhad Joshi and state IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan during the inauguration of Techceleration-2022 in Hubballi on Monday | D HEMANTH

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a bid to attain the ambitious target of India evolving into a $32-trillion dollar economy by 2047, a long-term action plan should be chalked out to fix the share of Karnataka in the nation’s GDP, with a view of the contributions of various regions of the state, including the Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi (HBD) region, said Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday, calling upon the State Government to work towards this goal.

Inaugurating Techceleration-2022, a convention to boost the digital economy of the HBD region, Joshi noted that while Bengaluru was the investors’ preferred destination, just one city in any state should not be overburdened to ensure targeted growth, but other places too should be marketed for equitable development.

“To ensure even-handed growth of all regions, of course, the governments are coming up with policies and programmes, including building strong physical and industrial infrastructure. However, investors as well as bureaucrats should change their mindset over implementing them effectively so as to attract more investment to all parts of the state,” he said, adding that the Union Government was ready to help in any way, including policy intervention.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Pralhad Joshi
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp