Pralhad Joshi for long-term plan to fix Karnataka’s share in GDP

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a bid to attain the ambitious target of India evolving into a $32-trillion dollar economy by 2047, a long-term action plan should be chalked out to fix the share of Karnataka in the nation’s GDP, with a view of the contributions of various regions of the state, including the Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi (HBD) region, said Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday, calling upon the State Government to work towards this goal.

Inaugurating Techceleration-2022, a convention to boost the digital economy of the HBD region, Joshi noted that while Bengaluru was the investors’ preferred destination, just one city in any state should not be overburdened to ensure targeted growth, but other places too should be marketed for equitable development.

“To ensure even-handed growth of all regions, of course, the governments are coming up with policies and programmes, including building strong physical and industrial infrastructure. However, investors as well as bureaucrats should change their mindset over implementing them effectively so as to attract more investment to all parts of the state,” he said, adding that the Union Government was ready to help in any way, including policy intervention.

