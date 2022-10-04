South Western Railway pays Rs 56 crore bonus to staff

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: South Western Railway zone paid a ‘Productivity Linked Bonus’ of Rs 56.28 crore to 32,358 railway employees. They form part of 11.27 lakh non-gazetted employees across the country.

The bonus was paid to eligible non-gazetted staffers, and is equivalent to 78 days wages, said an official release. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days, it added.

“The payment would serve as an incentive and motivate a large number of railway employees, particularly those involved in the execution and operation of Railways, to improve their productivity and ensure safety, speed and service for its customers,” it said. The move would also boost the demand for the upcoming festival season.

Railway staff have played a key role in the performance of passenger and goods services, which also boosted the economy. During the past three years, Railways has undertaken a series of steps to regain market share in freight and increase realisation in passenger fares through suitable policy initiatives.

As a result, in 2022-23, Railways has regained momentum in receipts, disrupted previously due to the pandemic. In FY 2021-22, Railways achieved incremental freight loading of 184 million tonnes, which is the highest ever of a total of 1,418 million tonnes.

