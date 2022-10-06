‘A mother’s love’: RaGa turns emotional on Kabini safari

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who arrived in Mysuru on Tuesday and is camping at a resort with son Rahul Gandhi, visited the Bheemanakoli Mahadeshwara temple in Heggadadevana Kote.

Sonia, who is staying at a resort in the Kabini backwaters, was to visit Chamundi Hill, but the plan was scrapped as the city and temple are crowded with tourists.

The Gandhis went on a safari in the Kabini backwaters, where they spotted an injured baby elephant being nursed by the mother elephant.

Moved by the plight of the calf, he clicked a picture and tweeted, “A mother’s love. I felt so sad to see this beautiful elephant with her injured little baby fighting for its life.”

He also wrote to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, appealing for help for the calf. According to a source, Rahul turned a bit emotional on seeing the plight of the baby elephant and even made a metaphorical comparison with his own life.

In fact, foresters and his party members also drew parallels, as the Congress leader, who has embarked on a march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, drew comfort from mother Sonia Gandhi, who is visiting him to give him the confidence to continue his mission.

KPCC Working President R Dhruvanarayan said Rahul Gandhi will resume the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Bellale village in Mandya district at 7.30 am on Thursday, and Sonia will join him around 8.30 am.

Meanwhile, veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge flew to Mysuru to join the yatra.

Kharge, who resigned as Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and filed his papers to contest for the post of AICC president, will be meeting Rahul for the first time after the yatra began. Kharge also visited JSS Suttur Mutt and held talks with Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami.

Please save the calf, Rahul urges Bommai Rahul Gandhi appealed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to save the injured elephant calf in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. “The Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) and I briefly visited Nagarahole Tiger Reserve where we happened to come across the painful sight of an injured baby elephant, with its mother. The little calf has a severely injured tail and trunk, and is fighting for its life,” Rahul stated in a letter to CM Bommai.

Stating that the calf requires urgent medical care, Rahul said he understands and appreciates that nature must be allowed to take its course, but in the case of endangered and iconic species, exceptions are often made, depending on the severity of the situation.

“Therefore, I wanted to cross political boundaries and appeal to your sense of compassion to intervene and save the little elephant. I am confident that it will survive if given proper treatment. I hope you will extend timely assistance to save the iconic little elephant,” he stated.

