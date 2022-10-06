All-party meet to discuss more reservation for SCs/STs in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has convened a meeting of all party floor leaders in the Assembly and Council on Friday to discuss the demand for an increase in reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

In the recent legislative session, Bommai had assured the members that an all-party meeting will be convened to discuss the change in the reservation matrix. There has been a demand for an increase in the reservation for the SCs/STs. Justice HN Nagamohan Das Committee had recommended an increase in reservation from 15 per cent to 17 per cent for SCs and from 3 per cent to 7 per cent for STs proportionate to their population.

The Valmiki community is demanding a 7.5 per cent reservation for STs and it is strongly backed by the community leaders and religious heads. Transport Minister B Sriramulu is strongly backing the demand.

Any increase in the reservation as recommended by the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee would result in reservations exceeding 50 per cent, while the Supreme Court judgement has put a cap of 50 per cent on quota.

However, Justice Nagamohan Das said in exceptional circumstances the rule can be relaxed. The all-party meeting is likely to discuss the report and the demands of various communities in detail. Any decision taken in the meeting will be discussed in the cabinet and a recommendation has to be sent to the Union government.

Meanwhile, Lingayat pontiff Sri Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami has urged Bommai to convene all party leaders to meeting to discuss their demand for 2A for the Lingayat Panchamshali community.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has convened a meeting of all party floor leaders in the Assembly and Council on Friday to discuss the demand for an increase in reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). In the recent legislative session, Bommai had assured the members that an all-party meeting will be convened to discuss the change in the reservation matrix. There has been a demand for an increase in the reservation for the SCs/STs. Justice HN Nagamohan Das Committee had recommended an increase in reservation from 15 per cent to 17 per cent for SCs and from 3 per cent to 7 per cent for STs proportionate to their population. The Valmiki community is demanding a 7.5 per cent reservation for STs and it is strongly backed by the community leaders and religious heads. Transport Minister B Sriramulu is strongly backing the demand. Any increase in the reservation as recommended by the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee would result in reservations exceeding 50 per cent, while the Supreme Court judgement has put a cap of 50 per cent on quota. However, Justice Nagamohan Das said in exceptional circumstances the rule can be relaxed. The all-party meeting is likely to discuss the report and the demands of various communities in detail. Any decision taken in the meeting will be discussed in the cabinet and a recommendation has to be sent to the Union government. Meanwhile, Lingayat pontiff Sri Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami has urged Bommai to convene all party leaders to meeting to discuss their demand for 2A for the Lingayat Panchamshali community.