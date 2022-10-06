Home States Karnataka

All-party meet to discuss more reservation for SCs/STs in Karnataka

In the recent legislature session, Bommai had assured the members that an all-party meeting will be convened to discuss the change in the reservation matrix.

Published: 06th October 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offers flowers to Goddess Chamundeshwari during the Jamboo Savari on Vijayadashami Day in Mysuru on Wednesday | Udayashankar S

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offers flowers to Goddess Chamundeshwari during the Jamboo Savari on Vijayadashami Day in Mysuru on Wednesday | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has convened a meeting of all party floor leaders in the Assembly and Council on Friday to discuss the demand for an increase in reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

In the recent legislative session, Bommai had assured the members that an all-party meeting will be convened to discuss the change in the reservation matrix. There has been a demand for an increase in the reservation for the SCs/STs. Justice HN Nagamohan Das Committee had recommended an increase in reservation from 15 per cent to 17 per cent for SCs and from 3 per cent to 7 per cent for STs proportionate to their population.

The Valmiki community is demanding a 7.5 per cent reservation for STs and it is strongly backed by the community leaders and religious heads. Transport Minister B Sriramulu is strongly backing the demand.
Any increase in the reservation as recommended by the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee would result in reservations exceeding 50 per cent, while the Supreme Court judgement has put a cap of 50 per cent on quota.

However, Justice Nagamohan Das said in exceptional circumstances the rule can be relaxed. The all-party meeting is likely to discuss the report and the demands of various communities in detail. Any decision taken in the meeting will be discussed in the cabinet and a recommendation has to be sent to the Union government.

Meanwhile, Lingayat pontiff Sri Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami has urged Bommai to convene all party leaders to meeting to discuss their demand for 2A for the Lingayat Panchamshali community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Scheduled Castes Scheduled Tribes
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp