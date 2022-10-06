Home States Karnataka

Don’t politicise anyone’s death: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to BJP

While the BJP was blaming the Congress, the grand old party had handed over the case to the CBI.

Published: 06th October 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the CBI filed a B report, which clearly meant Paresh Mesta’s death five years ago was accidental, in total contrast to the claims of BJP and its allies that he was a victim of communal violence, former CM Siddaramaiah had a word of advice for BJP, stating, “Don’t do politics over anyone’s death.”

“BJP should stop playing politics over other people’s dead bodies at least now,” he said, adding, “Paresh Mesta’s death should not be politicised.’’It may be recalled that BJP had started blaming the then Congress government led by Siddaramaiah for his death, because there was indeed a communal riot in Uttara Kannada at that time, and the BJP claimed that he was a victim of communal violence. Mesta passed away in Honnavar in 2017.

While the BJP was blaming Congress, the grand old party had handed over the case to the CBI. Siddaramaiah said,” The BJP has misled the people of the state on the Paresh Mesta issue. Therefore, they need to apologise to the people.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM Siddaramaiah Paresh Mesta’s death BJP
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp