Don’t politicise anyone’s death: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the CBI filed a B report, which clearly meant Paresh Mesta’s death five years ago was accidental, in total contrast to the claims of BJP and its allies that he was a victim of communal violence, former CM Siddaramaiah had a word of advice for BJP, stating, “Don’t do politics over anyone’s death.”

“BJP should stop playing politics over other people’s dead bodies at least now,” he said, adding, “Paresh Mesta’s death should not be politicised.’’It may be recalled that BJP had started blaming the then Congress government led by Siddaramaiah for his death, because there was indeed a communal riot in Uttara Kannada at that time, and the BJP claimed that he was a victim of communal violence. Mesta passed away in Honnavar in 2017.

While the BJP was blaming Congress, the grand old party had handed over the case to the CBI. Siddaramaiah said,” The BJP has misled the people of the state on the Paresh Mesta issue. Therefore, they need to apologise to the people.’’

