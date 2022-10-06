Home States Karnataka

In a first, Dasara procession passes on illuminated streets in Karnataka

Crowds hopeful of tourism revival; Jamboo Savari delayed by 19 mins due to delay in tying howdah

Published: 06th October 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Scion of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar participates in a private Dasara in Mysuru on Wednesday | Udayashankar S

Scion of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar participates in a private Dasara in Mysuru on Wednesday | Udayashankar S

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Lakhs of people from across the state flooded the streets of Mysuru to witness the world-famous Jamboo Savari procession, to mark the grand finale of Navaratri (Dasara) festivities. Dasara was celebrated on a grand note after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 1,000 artists of eight troupes and tableaus stole the limelight and enthralled the crowd of more than 40,000 inside Mysuru Palace.

The 4.5km Raja Marga on New Sayyaji Rao Road, which saw a lean turnout at noon, swelled as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bomai offered flowers to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, placed in the 750-kg Golden Howdah on Abhimanyu, during the cultural extravaganza. Though Bommai was supposed to offer flowers to Goddess Chamundeshwari between 5.05 pm and 5.16 pm, it was delayed by 19 minutes as there was a delay in tying the howdah onto Abhimanyu.

Tourists and locals braved the scorching sun and made a beeline to Mysuru Palace, Town Hall and prominent junctions for a glimpse of the presiding deity. They also raised slogans for Chamundeshwari.
As Abhimanyu walked majestically on his path, the crowd clicked pictures and shot videos of the Dasara procession. It was held, for the first time, on illuminated streets as the muhurtha fell late in the evening.

Earlier, CM Bommai and his cabinet colleagues offered Nandi Dwaja puja in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Meena Lagna. In his message, Bommai prayed for the well-being of the people.

Bommai was accompanied by Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mayor Shivakumar, District Minister ST Somashekar, Energy Minister Sunil Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner. A 21-gun salute from vintage artillery marked the beginning of the Jamboo Savari.

The tableaus marked the 75th Independence Day, yoga, Puneeth Rajkumar, and wildlife sanctuaries and temples in Chamarajanagar, the new Anubhava Mantapa and tableaus on social harmony. Among the cultural troupes were Goravana Kunitha, Ghoomar dancers from Rajasthan, Purliyachava, Gondara Dhakke, Kamsale, women playing the drums and others.

Meanwhile, the private durbar concluded with Yaduveer Krishnadutta Wadiyar offering puja to the Banni tree inside the Bhuvaneshwari temple.

CM offers Mysuru Silk saree
CM Bommai offered a parrot green Mysuru Silk saree to Goddess Chamundeshwari. The temple priests decorated the idol in a saree and attractive flowers. Temple staff and Mysuru Palace staff offered puja in the presence of the royal family representatives before it was placed on the howdah elephant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru Jamboo Savari procession
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp