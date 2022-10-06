In a first, Dasara procession passes on illuminated streets in Karnataka

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Lakhs of people from across the state flooded the streets of Mysuru to witness the world-famous Jamboo Savari procession, to mark the grand finale of Navaratri (Dasara) festivities. Dasara was celebrated on a grand note after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 1,000 artists of eight troupes and tableaus stole the limelight and enthralled the crowd of more than 40,000 inside Mysuru Palace.

The 4.5km Raja Marga on New Sayyaji Rao Road, which saw a lean turnout at noon, swelled as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bomai offered flowers to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, placed in the 750-kg Golden Howdah on Abhimanyu, during the cultural extravaganza. Though Bommai was supposed to offer flowers to Goddess Chamundeshwari between 5.05 pm and 5.16 pm, it was delayed by 19 minutes as there was a delay in tying the howdah onto Abhimanyu.

Tourists and locals braved the scorching sun and made a beeline to Mysuru Palace, Town Hall and prominent junctions for a glimpse of the presiding deity. They also raised slogans for Chamundeshwari.

As Abhimanyu walked majestically on his path, the crowd clicked pictures and shot videos of the Dasara procession. It was held, for the first time, on illuminated streets as the muhurtha fell late in the evening.

Earlier, CM Bommai and his cabinet colleagues offered Nandi Dwaja puja in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Meena Lagna. In his message, Bommai prayed for the well-being of the people.

Bommai was accompanied by Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mayor Shivakumar, District Minister ST Somashekar, Energy Minister Sunil Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner. A 21-gun salute from vintage artillery marked the beginning of the Jamboo Savari.

The tableaus marked the 75th Independence Day, yoga, Puneeth Rajkumar, and wildlife sanctuaries and temples in Chamarajanagar, the new Anubhava Mantapa and tableaus on social harmony. Among the cultural troupes were Goravana Kunitha, Ghoomar dancers from Rajasthan, Purliyachava, Gondara Dhakke, Kamsale, women playing the drums and others.

Meanwhile, the private durbar concluded with Yaduveer Krishnadutta Wadiyar offering puja to the Banni tree inside the Bhuvaneshwari temple.

CM offers Mysuru Silk saree

CM Bommai offered a parrot green Mysuru Silk saree to Goddess Chamundeshwari. The temple priests decorated the idol in a saree and attractive flowers. Temple staff and Mysuru Palace staff offered puja in the presence of the royal family representatives before it was placed on the howdah elephant.

