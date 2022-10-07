Hampi: Govt officials flout rules at Unesco site

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: In a classic case of enforcers of law becoming lawbreakers, government officials are using heavy vehicles inside Unesco-protected tourist site Hampi. Some vehicles with government registration have been spotted inside a Non-Vibration Zone like Vijaya Vittala Temple in Hampi.

As per the rules, only battery-operated vehicles are allowed inside the premises of the temple. While government officials do use electric buggies from Gejjal Mantapa to Vijaya Vittala Temple, tourists and activists are complaining that some officials and their relatives are using heavy vehicles in the protected areas.

To avoid damage to ancient monuments, some areas in Hampi were declared as Non-Vibration Zones. Vijaya Vittala Temple is one among them. Manjunath P, a local resident, said Hampi is recognised by Unesco as a World Heritage Site and is being protected by the Archeological Survey Of India and Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA).

Strangely, right under their nose, rules are being violated by none other than the government officials themselves, he said. “Movement of heavy vehicles is banned on the route from Gejjal Mantapa to Vijaya Vittala Temple. Last year, when the then Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu visited Hampi, he took a buggy to reach Vijaya Vittala Temple. Strictly speaking, no vehicle should be allowed inside the restricted zone”, he added.

