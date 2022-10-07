KCR will campaign for JDS in 2023: HDK

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday informed that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will campaign for JDS candidates in the 2023 Assembly polls in Karnataka, however, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the new party launched by the latter, will not be contesting the same.

“The BRS, which has plans to contest 150 Lok Sabha seats in 2024, will also field its candidates in the state in a few seats that fall on the Karnataka-Telangana border, with the JDS backing them,” he clarified, observing that Rao has influence over 15-20 Assembly seats in Karnataka. “We already have four MLAs in Kalyana Karnataka. Going forward, we might win 15-20 seats in that region,” he hoped.

Farmer aid

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy said that JDS, as an ally of BRS, will adopt Telangana’s signature programmes in its election manifesto. “The ‘Raitha Bandhu’, which is aimed at uplifting farmers through free power supply for irrigation; and ‘Dalitha Bandhu’, to provide financial assistance and foster self-employment, will be implemented if JDS comes to power,” the former CM said, adding that Rao has suggested that he send a delegation of farmers and Dalits to Telangana to study the schemes.

Also, the ‘Janata Mitra’ campaign that the JDS had launched in Bengaluru sometime back, before heavy rain lashed the city, will culminate for a convention at the National College Grounds on October 8. The campaign for the forthcoming BBMP polls will be kicked off from there, Kumaraswamy informed. He reiterated that on November 1, the JDS will launch its campaign for the Assembly polls, commemorating the Kannada Rajyotsava Day, by resuming the ‘Pancharatna’ rath yatra.

A workshop for candidates will be held on October 17 and 18, as the party is focusing on winning 130 seats, he said. Kumaraswamy also criticised Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, terming it a ‘Congress Jodo Yatra’, and said it will have no impact on the coming polls in Karnataka.

BENGALURU: Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday informed that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will campaign for JDS candidates in the 2023 Assembly polls in Karnataka, however, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the new party launched by the latter, will not be contesting the same. “The BRS, which has plans to contest 150 Lok Sabha seats in 2024, will also field its candidates in the state in a few seats that fall on the Karnataka-Telangana border, with the JDS backing them,” he clarified, observing that Rao has influence over 15-20 Assembly seats in Karnataka. “We already have four MLAs in Kalyana Karnataka. Going forward, we might win 15-20 seats in that region,” he hoped. Farmer aid Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy said that JDS, as an ally of BRS, will adopt Telangana’s signature programmes in its election manifesto. “The ‘Raitha Bandhu’, which is aimed at uplifting farmers through free power supply for irrigation; and ‘Dalitha Bandhu’, to provide financial assistance and foster self-employment, will be implemented if JDS comes to power,” the former CM said, adding that Rao has suggested that he send a delegation of farmers and Dalits to Telangana to study the schemes. Also, the ‘Janata Mitra’ campaign that the JDS had launched in Bengaluru sometime back, before heavy rain lashed the city, will culminate for a convention at the National College Grounds on October 8. The campaign for the forthcoming BBMP polls will be kicked off from there, Kumaraswamy informed. He reiterated that on November 1, the JDS will launch its campaign for the Assembly polls, commemorating the Kannada Rajyotsava Day, by resuming the ‘Pancharatna’ rath yatra. A workshop for candidates will be held on October 17 and 18, as the party is focusing on winning 130 seats, he said. Kumaraswamy also criticised Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, terming it a ‘Congress Jodo Yatra’, and said it will have no impact on the coming polls in Karnataka.