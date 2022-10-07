Home States Karnataka

Mother, sister of slain activist Gauri Lankesh join Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi tweeted: 'Gauri stood for Truth Gauri stood for Courage Gauri stood for Freedom I stand for Gauri Lankesh and countless others like her, who represent the true spirit of India...'

Published: 07th October 2022 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Lankesh-family-Rahul-Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with deceased journalist & activist Gauri Lankesh's mother Indira and sister Kavitha during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHITTANAHALLI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was on Friday joined by the mother and sister of slain activist Gauri Lankesh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra here as he walked with them and said he stood with her and countless others who "represent the true spirit of India".

He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is the voice of people like Lankesh and that can never be silenced.

"Gauri stood for Truth Gauri stood for Courage Gauri stood for Freedom I stand for Gauri Lankesh and countless others like her, who represent the true spirit of India. Bharat Jodo Yatra is their voice. It can never be silenced," Gandhi wrote on Twitter while sharing the picture of him walking with Lankesh's family members holding her mother's hand.

The 3,570-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 8.

The yatra has so far covered hundreds of kilometres across the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

VIEW PHOTOS | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul enthralls the young and elderly alike in Kerala

