Police bridge hostile groups in Kolar village

KOLAR: Kolar police worked swiftly to bridge people of two communities in Danavana Halli village, Narasapura hobli, Kolar taluk, where members of the Dalit community and the upper caste were involved in a clash. Within 24 hours of the incident, Kolar police organised a peace meeting headed by SP D Devaraj, and succeeded in bringing harmony in the village. Sources said Central Range IGP M Chandrashekar was particular that a solution was found to sort out the rancour between the two communities.

Deputy SP Muralidhar, Tahsildar Nagaraj, and senior social welfare department officers were present at the meeting, where the SP took both communities into confidence. It was decided to take out a grand Sree Gangamma Grama and Sree Kateeramma Grama procession, to all houses. The initiative was welcomed by politicians.

It may be recalled that the villagers of Danavana Halli had allegedly refused to take the procession of their grama devatas Gangamma and Katteramma through the streets where people from the Dalit community reside. The situation reportedly turned ugly, resulting in a few people from both communities sustaining injuries.

According to one Muniyappa on Wednesday, several people from the Dalit community had gathered under a tree in their village to discuss about the procession of their village deities, which was arranged for Dasara. Meanwhile, people from the upper caste, allegedly said they would not take the procession to the former’s houses, which led to a heated altercation between the two groups.

On the other hand, a member of the upper caste, Harish, alleged an attempt to murder against the other group, after which a case was registered against 11 people.

