Home States Karnataka

Police bridge hostile groups in Kolar village

The initiative was welcomed by politicians.

Published: 07th October 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: Kolar police worked swiftly to bridge people of two communities in Danavana Halli village, Narasapura hobli, Kolar taluk, where members of the Dalit community and the upper caste were involved in a clash. Within 24 hours of the incident, Kolar police organised a peace meeting headed by SP D Devaraj, and succeeded in bringing harmony in the village. Sources said Central Range IGP M Chandrashekar was particular that a solution was found to sort out the rancour between the two communities.

Deputy SP Muralidhar, Tahsildar Nagaraj, and senior social welfare department officers were present at the meeting, where the SP took both communities into confidence. It was decided to take out a grand Sree Gangamma Grama and Sree Kateeramma Grama procession, to all houses. The initiative was welcomed by politicians.

It may be recalled that the villagers of Danavana Halli had allegedly refused to take the procession of their grama devatas Gangamma and Katteramma through the streets where people from the Dalit community reside. The situation reportedly turned ugly, resulting in a few people from both communities sustaining injuries.

According to one Muniyappa on Wednesday, several people from the Dalit community had gathered under a tree in their village to discuss about the procession of their village deities, which was arranged for Dasara. Meanwhile, people from the upper caste, allegedly said they would not take the procession to the former’s houses, which led to a heated altercation between the two groups.

On the other hand, a member of the upper caste, Harish, alleged an attempt to murder against the other group, after which a case was registered against 11 people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolar
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp