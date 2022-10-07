Seer to Bommai: Grant 2A reservation to Panchamasalis

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Ahead of an all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, Basava Jaya Mrutryunjay, seer of Panchamasali Peetha Kudalasangama, has urged the CM to grant ‘2A reservation’ to the Panchamasali community. The seer said a meeting has been called under the leadership of the president of Panchamasali reservation committee and MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal at Mudalagi.

“The fight to get reservation for the Panchamasali community started in Belagavi with a hunger strike in front of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. Various protests are being planned to pressure the government to listen to our demand,” the pontiff said. He said former CM BS Yediyurappa had failed to meet the demands of the community. “Our fight has reached an important stage. If the government fails to take a decision in Friday’s meeting, we will plan for a bigger fight,” he warned.

