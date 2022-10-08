Bharat Jodo Yatra on in full steam in Karnataka minus DKS, Siddaramaiah

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The absence of Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Day-8 of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has failed to dent the response of people, who extended their support for the walk covering over 20km from Nagamangala to Bellur Cross to stay at a ground near Adichunchanagiri Mutt.

Siddaramaiah took a break from the walk to attend an all-party meeting while Shivakumar was in New Delhi to appear before the Enforcement Directorate. This did not dampen the spirit of the Congress workers, and there was an overwhelming response from the crowd.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to several people from different walks of life. It looked as if he was following his words before the yatra that ‘compassion can unite’ as he spent time talking to people candidly. He was also seen taking pictures of a young girl with her father, holdings hands with a kid dressed as Bharat mata, helped a woman wear a mask properly, and walked with a para-athlete.

Meanwhile, it was an extended Dasara for folk artistes as they were in huge demand although Dasara is over as organisers of the yatra are engaging them daily.

Gauri Lankesh’s kin joins yatra

Rahul Gandhi, who is calling the yatra a fight against tyrannical and divisive forces, met the family members of late Gauri Lankesh. They joined him in the yatra on Friday from Nagamangala to Bellur in Mandya district.

“Gauri stood for truth, courage, and freedom. I stand for Gauri Lankesh and countless others like her, who represent the true spirit of India,” he tweeted, adding that the yatra is their voice which can never be silenced.

