Home States Karnataka

Bharat Jodo Yatra on in full steam in Karnataka minus DKS, Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah took a break from the walk to attend an all-party meeting while Shivakumar was in New Delhi to appear before the Enforcement Directorate.

Published: 08th October 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh’s mother Indira and sister Kavitha during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya district on Friday

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: The absence of Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Day-8 of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has failed to dent the response of people, who extended their support for the walk covering over 20km from Nagamangala to Bellur Cross to stay at a ground near Adichunchanagiri Mutt.

Siddaramaiah took a break from the walk to attend an all-party meeting while Shivakumar was in New Delhi to appear before the Enforcement Directorate. This did not dampen the spirit of the Congress workers, and there was an overwhelming response from the crowd.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to several people from different walks of life. It looked as if he was following his words before the yatra that ‘compassion can unite’ as he spent time talking to people candidly.  He was also seen taking pictures of a young girl with her father, holdings hands with a kid dressed as Bharat mata, helped a woman wear a mask properly, and walked with a para-athlete.

Meanwhile, it was an extended Dasara for folk artistes as they were in huge demand although Dasara is over as organisers  of the yatra are engaging them daily.

Gauri Lankesh’s kin joins yatra
Rahul Gandhi, who is calling the yatra a fight against tyrannical and divisive forces, met the family members of late Gauri Lankesh. They joined him in the yatra on Friday from Nagamangala to Bellur in Mandya district.

“Gauri stood for truth, courage, and freedom. I stand for Gauri Lankesh and countless others like her, who represent the true spirit of India,” he tweeted, adding that the yatra is their voice which can never be silenced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi Congress Karnataka
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp