BJP executive committee discusses ways to tackle Opposition attack

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP state executive committee, which met here on Friday to discuss preparations for the 2023 Assembly polls, brainstormed on tackling attacks by opposition parties, especially the Congress, on the BJP government. It passed a resolution condemning Congress, saying the Siddaramaiah-led government between 2013 and 18 was involved in rampant corruption by setting up the ACB to weaken the Lokayukta.

“The Karnataka High Court’s verdict scrapping the ACB is a slap on Siddaramaiah’s face,” it stated. Another resolution was passed congratulating the Narendra Modi-led BJP government for banning PFI. BJP leaders, who will embark on yatras as part of election campaigning, should create an awareness on the good work done by the double-engine state-central governments and defend the Bommai government, it stated.

BJP General Secretary in- charge of Karnataka Arun Singh was not happy at the manner the state party leadership handled the ‘Paycm’ campaign against the CM, sources said. “He gave clear instructions to workers to defend the government. He suggested that the good work done by the government should be reached to the people,” they added.

Bommai said BJP is committed to increasing the reservation to give social justice to all oppressed communities. “The people of the state have not forgotten the scams of the Siddaramaiah government. As many as 36,000 borewells were being dug on a single day. There were also scandals in the recruitment of police constables and procuring of beds and pillows,” he said. Former CM BS Yediyurappa expressed confidence that BJP will win 140-150 seats to form its own government in 2023. “We should prepare the ground by reaching out the schemes of Modi and the state government,” he suggested. Most of the leaders, including Yediyurappa and BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, said Bharat Jodo Yatra will not have any impact.

‘Sonia running for cover’

BJP state president Nalinkumar Kateel, indirectly referring to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, alleged that she has been finding ways to run away from India to Italy. “Italy’s akka (sister in Kannada) is searching for a way out. Wait and see where opposition leader Siddaramaiah ends up in the Arkavathy Layout ‘redo’ scam,” he warned.

