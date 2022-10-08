Home States Karnataka

First time, communal unrest in Gawan Madrasa: IPS

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar has asked Bidar SP Decca Kishor Babu to find out if there has been any dereliction of duty on the part of the police.

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
BIDAR: This is the first time that police had to face communal tension near Mohammad Gawan Madrasa in over three decades, said an IPS officer, who had served as an SP in Bidar district a few years ago. Speaking to TNIE, the IPS officer, who wished to remain anonymous, said that it is not clear to the police whether activists of Olakote village inside the  Bidar Fort used to offer puja to the Watasavitri Devi inside the premises of Mohammad Gawan Madarsa since Bidar is known for its communal harmony.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar has asked Bidar SP Decca Kishor Babu to find out if there has been any dereliction of duty on the part of the police. He has admitted that there was a police van with the activists for the Dussehra procession, and the police station was near the site of the incident.

Kumar has also asked the Bidar SP to ascertain if the activists of Olakote used to offer puja inside the Madrasa annually, and what was the size of the group that goes inside. The department is also planning to lay down conditions similar to Ganesha Chaturthi under which leaders of organisations will be held accountable for any untoward incident during celebrations.

The ASI has said that usually eight to nine people used to come inside, offer puja, and go back, but this time, more than 40 people entered the premises, Kumar said. No case has been filed so far for trespassing an ASI property, he said. But a case under section 295 has been filed based on a complaint.According to the executive committee member of Vishwa Hindu Parishat S Ramakrishna, the  people of Olakote used to worship Bhavani deity in the temple in their locality for centuries.

On Vijaya Dashami, a procession is taken out from Bhavani temple to Hanuman Temple in Shahagunj, Gumbaj Darawaza, Bhimanagar, Usmana Gunj, Purana Gawan Madarsa, and there has been no issues, and the ASI has allowed the worship of the tree. Kalaburagi Divisional in-charge of BJP Eshwar Singh Thakur said that for trespassing, the ASI should file a complaint, but how can a person file a complaint.The madrasa functions like a residential university.

