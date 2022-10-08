Former Congress minister Jabbar Khan Honnalli passes away

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Former minister Jabbar Khan Honnalli passed away in Hubballi on Friday after a prolonged illness. The 81-year-old is survived by his wife, a son and six daughters.

Honnalli was one of the prominent Muslim leaders in Congress and his strong influence on the Muslim community made him a popular leader as he effectively handled the activities of Anjuman-e-Islam for years. He was quite popular among all sections of society because of his simple lifestyle and empathy for the poor and downtrodden people.

