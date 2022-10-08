Four Hindutva men held for performing puja at heritage madrasa in Bidar

By Express News Service

BIDAR: Bidar police arrested four persons for allegedly barging into a madrasa in Old Bidar city, and performing prayers in the early hours on Thursday. Video footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows that a large number of people left the procession of Bhavani Devi, and entered the premises of the 15th century ASI-protected Mahmood Gawan monument, where a Madrasa and mosque are located.



People take out the Bhavani Devi procession every year in Old Bidar city, but so far, nobody has entered the madrasa to perform puja, sources said.

Bidar SP Dekka Kishor Babu told TNIE that there has been a ritual of offering prayers inside the ASI monument in Bidar. “Every year, a small group enters the same premises and perform puja, but this time, a large one entered. The lock of the gate was not broken by the people. Four people have been arrested, and a case has been registered against many people. The people used to offer prayers to a tree near the monument during Nag Panchami every year, and puja is performed annually before a pillar on Dasara, after the tree was axed due to during road-widening work,’’ the SP said.

In his complaint to Bidar Town police station, Mohammad Shafiyogiddin Mohammad Bismilla (69) said, “The group entered the ASI monument Mahmood Gawan Madrasa and Masjid illegally by breaking the lock, and threatening security personnel. The people in the group have been shouting slogans against the country and trying to instigate people.’’ A police jeep and police personnel were allegedly present at the spot during the incident. When asked why no action was taken, the SP said he would take note of it. Meanwhile, people staged a dharna in front of the police station, demanding stringent action against the accused.

