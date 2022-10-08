Home States Karnataka

This year’s Krishi Mela to focus on agri startups

During the mela, farmers from across the state will be felicitated for their achievements and contributions.

Published: 08th October 2022 05:20 AM

agriculture

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) announced that nine new varieties of
crops and 38 agricultural technologies will be introduced at the Krishi Mela this year. The mela will be held from November 3 to 6.

New varieties of crops will include two types of short-duration paddy that can be harvested around four months after sowing, a high-yield maize hybrid and browntop millet that are resistant to leaf blight, short-duration field bean, sesamum and niger, high-yield castor hybrid and high-yield fodder sorghum. This year’s mela will focus on agricultural startups, whose numbers have risen over the last year because of the state’s focus on the startup economy.

During the mela, farmers from across the state will be felicitated for their achievements and contributions.
The mela will feature 800 stalls from various exhibitors, including ICAR, and horticulture, sericulture, forestry, animal husbandry, fisheries and women and child development departments.

Comments

