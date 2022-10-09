BJP divided society by renaming Tipu Express: Congress MLC

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Congress MLC D Thimmaiah on Saturday came down heavily on the Centre and the Railway Ministry over the renaming of the Tipu Express as Wadiyar Express. Speaking to reporters here, Thimmaiah slammed the PM Narendra Modi government for allegedly dividing society in the name of religion.

“It is an unfortunate move and cannot be accepted. National parties like the BJP should not practise such politics in the name of religion. It is a mean act. Has the BJP achieved success by changing Tipu’s name for the train? The government changed the name, though there was no demand from the public. They did it to incite hatred among religions,” he claimed.

“There were lots of trains which were not named. Instead of renaming Tipu Express, the government should have renamed other trains after the erstwhile Mysuru royal family,” he said. He advised the BJP government to instead introduce programmes to address unemployment, price rise, protection to Dalits, and security to farmers.

