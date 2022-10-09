Home States Karnataka

Setback for SR Hiremath in defamation case

The court had decided to continue hearing the case after listening to the arguments from both sides.

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: Social activist SR Hiremath on Saturday suffered a big setback in a defamation case filed by Union minister Pralhad Joshi as the principal JMFC court of Dharwad rejected his plea to exonerate him from the case. The court had decided to continue hearing the case after listening to the arguments from both sides.

According to a release, a defamation case was filed in 2015, after Hiremath had levelled allegedly baseless charges against Joshi that he had grabbed Karnataka Gymkhana Ground and termed him a corrupt politician in the run-up to the 2019 General Election.

