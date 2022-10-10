Home States Karnataka

Central agencies silent over corrupt ministers, only targeting Congress: Randeep Singh Surjewala

Addressing reporters here, Surjewala said that Shivakumar and Suresh have been served with ED notices thrice in a span of seven days.

Published: 10th October 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday questioned the silence of Central agencies, such as the ED, I-T Department and CBI, towards corrupt ministers in the BJP, while targeting KPCC president D K Shivakumar and his brother and Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh, especially when the Congress’ ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through Karnataka.

Addressing reporters here, Surjewala said that Shivakumar and Suresh have been served with ED notices thrice in a span of seven days. He also questioned why the Home Minister is not being served with any notice when the PSI scam row is wide open. Likewise, in the contractor Santosh Patil suicide case, why isn’t K S Eshwarappa being questioned. And again, why is the 40 per cent commission issue being ignored by the Central agencies, he asked.

Claiming that Shivakumar is clean, Surjewala said that Congress leaders are falsely being targeted.  Surjewala said that the ongoing yatra has turned into a people’s yatra, and the BJP leadership is shaken by its success.

“After the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s success, we are planning to go to each and every region and Vidhana Sabha constituency in the country, so that the voices of the common man can be raised on the right platforms and 
ensure that the country is brought back on the track,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AICC Randeep Singh Surjewala D K Shivakumar
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp