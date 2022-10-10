Central agencies silent over corrupt ministers, only targeting Congress: Randeep Singh Surjewala

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday questioned the silence of Central agencies, such as the ED, I-T Department and CBI, towards corrupt ministers in the BJP, while targeting KPCC president D K Shivakumar and his brother and Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh, especially when the Congress’ ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through Karnataka. Addressing reporters here, Surjewala said that Shivakumar and Suresh have been served with ED notices thrice in a span of seven days. He also questioned why the Home Minister is not being served with any notice when the PSI scam row is wide open. Likewise, in the contractor Santosh Patil suicide case, why isn’t K S Eshwarappa being questioned. And again, why is the 40 per cent commission issue being ignored by the Central agencies, he asked. Claiming that Shivakumar is clean, Surjewala said that Congress leaders are falsely being targeted. Surjewala said that the ongoing yatra has turned into a people’s yatra, and the BJP leadership is shaken by its success. “After the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s success, we are planning to go to each and every region and Vidhana Sabha constituency in the country, so that the voices of the common man can be raised on the right platforms and ensure that the country is brought back on the track,” he said.