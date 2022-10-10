Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Chitradurga district readies for Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Published: 10th October 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacts with children, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Chikka-nayakanahalli in Tumakuru district on Sunday | EXPress

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The stage is all set for the Chitradurga leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will enter the district from the Huliyar border and will be received by the district Congress leaders.

The Chitradurga leg of the yatra will start from Taha Palace Hotel in Hiriyur and will complete its journey for the day at Harthikote, where the group will rest. Some meetings have also been planned by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Accordingly, security has been increased, with two SPs, seven DySPs, 29 police inspectors, 89 sub-inspectors, five platoons of KSRP, seven teams of the district armed reserve, and one quick response team being deployed for Rahul Gandhi’s security.

Meanwhile, alternate routes have been identified for the smooth movement of vehicles on the Bidar-Chamarajanagar National Highway 150 A, through which the yatra is passing. As Rahul is protected by Z-plus security, the entire stretch of the Huliyar border to Kanakuppe in Ballari district has been sanitised, he added. All the streets across Hiriyur and Challakere have been decorated with Congress flexes, banners, and flags. 

