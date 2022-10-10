Karnataka Cop suspended for post against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A police constable working at Vijayapura Rural police station has been suspended for his social media post against Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. Police sources have confirmed that Rajashekara Khanapura has been suspended from service until further orders.

It is for the first time that a policeman has been suspended on the charges of sharing defamatory posts on social networking sites after members of Karnataka Pradeshika Kurubara Sangha brought the constable’s social media post to the notice of Superintendent of Police H D Ananda Kumar and demanded action against Rajashekara.

The members had also cautioned the police department that they would launch a state-wide protest against the police constable, if no action is initiated. Based on the complaint, SP Ananda Kumar suspended police constable Rajashekara.

It may be noted that a couple of weeks ago, Rajashekara had lashed out at Siddaramaiah for blaming policemen on the Kodagu incident, where the leader of the opposition was attacked by Hindu activists by throwing eggs on Siddaramaiah’s vehicle.

Dared the CLP leader

In a video, the police constable also dared Siddaramaiah to step out of the houses and travel across the state without police escort. This video had gone viral in social networking sites. However, the police department had not taken any action against the constable as no complaint was registered, claimed sources.

The followers of Siddaramaiah have criticised the police constable for his social media post and demanded an apology from him.



