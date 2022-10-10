Minister Sriramulu compares CM Bommai to Lord Rama

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Valmiki community leader and minister B Sriramulu on Sunday compared Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to Lord Rama, saying, “In Kali Yuga, it is Bommai who will deliver justice to us just like Lord Rama.” Bommai said the state government has given impetus to education and employment among the grassroots communities.

After inaugurating Valmiki Jayanti and presenting Valmiki awards at a function at Vidhana Soudha, Bommai said, “The government is building 101 Dr BR Ambedkar hostels and five mega hostels. It has sanctioned given Rs 28,000 crore for SC/ST welfare programmes, Rs 6,000 crore for SC/ST departments, Rs 20 lakh for community members to buy land, Rs 2 lakh to build a house, free 75 units of power for each family and Rs 10 lakh grant to 100 youth in each Assembly constituency to make them self-employed. We are fulfilling the dreams of Dr BR Ambedkar.”

‘Consulted BSY on quota’

On increasing the reservation for SC/STs and the cabinet deciding to accept the Nagamohan Das committee report, he said that all parties supported the move. “We also consulted former chief minister BS Yediyurappa before taking the decision,” he added.

He said the government is following the principles of Maharshi Valmiki by uplifting all communities and making them inclusive. As the Assembly elections are just six months away, all political parties are trying to woo the influential Valmiki community, which is the largest Scheduled Caste group. They have a say in over 70-80 Assembly constituencies.

