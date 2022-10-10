Home States Karnataka

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra brings warring Karnataka's Congress netas together

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal admitted that the yatra helped leaders with differences to come together and send a clear message to the people of Karnataka.

Published: 10th October 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addesses the media, as CLP leader Siddaramaiah looks on | UDAYASHANKAR S

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

CHIKKANAYAKANAHALLI(TUMAKURU):  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered its tenth day on Sunday, turned out to be a platform for warring leaders from within the party to bury the hatchet.

Former minister M R Seetharam, a close confidant of CLP leader Siddaramaiah, patched up with KPCC president D K Shivakumar. Seetharam was upset with Shivakumar and had even warned that he may quit the party as the BJP was reportedly trying to poach him. But during the yatra, Seetharam played an active part in organising it.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal admitted that the yatra helped leaders with differences to come together and send a clear message to the people of Karnataka. Meanwhile, former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwar and former Union minister K H Muniyappa, representing the right and left SC communities, visibly looked to be on good terms.

Many leaders, including former minister T B Jayachandra despite his poor health, did not miss an opportunity to join the yatra and impress the high command. Youth Congress leader Abdul Desai from Hubballi-Dharwad, who gave a miss to the yatra, had faced the music as state president Mohammed Haris Nalpad had suspended him. But on Sunday, he too was seen at the yatra.

“If any leader intentionally gave it a miss without any valid reason, we will take disciplinary action against them, as we are monitoring the yatra,” Venugopal clarified, hinting that the yatra is an opportunity for anyone aspiring for Congress tickets for the coming polls.

