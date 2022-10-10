We need our machinery in every field: BJP national secretary Santhosh

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: “We have our own government, but we are yet to have our own machinery in different fields, like administration, judiciary, economy and others,” said BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh here on Sunday.

At an event to release the Kannada version of the book titled ‘Swarajya-75’, he said an ideological movement has been taken up to establish the party’s own machinery in every field. “It is necessary to entrench our ideology and question several colonial practices patronised by Left liberals.

We will emphasise not only on GDP growth, but also employment generation. We are not in favour of jobless growth,” Santhosh stated. Things are changing slowly, but they are being expedited. Strong leadership, exponential growth in the party organisation and exposure of people to media, social media in particular, are creating an atmosphere of acceptance, Santhosh added.

HUBBALLI: “We have our own government, but we are yet to have our own machinery in different fields, like administration, judiciary, economy and others,” said BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh here on Sunday. At an event to release the Kannada version of the book titled ‘Swarajya-75’, he said an ideological movement has been taken up to establish the party’s own machinery in every field. “It is necessary to entrench our ideology and question several colonial practices patronised by Left liberals. We will emphasise not only on GDP growth, but also employment generation. We are not in favour of jobless growth,” Santhosh stated. Things are changing slowly, but they are being expedited. Strong leadership, exponential growth in the party organisation and exposure of people to media, social media in particular, are creating an atmosphere of acceptance, Santhosh added.