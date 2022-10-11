Bommai, BSY to start Karnataka tour from Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra traversing through the Central Karnataka region, top BJP leaders in the state are embarking on a statewide tour from Kalyana- Karnataka region from Tuesday to set the tone for the party’s campaign for the 2023 Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor BS Yediyurappa are starting their tour from Raichur Rural and Maski Assembly segments in Raichur district, represented by Congress MLAs, on Tuesday. They will be in Koppal, Vijayanagara and Ballari districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Bommai and Yediyurappa will visit 52 Assembly segments by December-end. Of these, 28 are held by BJP, 20 by Congress and four by Janata Dal (Secular). The party is also holding seven conventions focused on different segments. “We have a target of winning 150 seats in the 2023 Assembly polls and our leaders will visit 150 Assembly segments by December-end,” said senior BJP leader and MLC N Ravi Kumar. Teams headed by BJP state president Nalinkumar Kateel and BJP National General Secretary and in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh are also visiting different constituencies.

Top BJP leaders will speak about programmes of the state and Central governments and present the government’s report card before the people. They will also counter Congress’ allegations against the government, including the ‘40 per cent commission’ charge made by the contractors’ association. Rahul too had attacked the government on corruption during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is seen to have energised Congress leaders and workers in the state. But BJP leader Ravi Kumar termed the yatra a PR exercise that will not have any impact. “There is no comparison between the state tour by our leaders and Rahul Gandhi’s yatra. Congress leaders’ yatra is just a PR exercise and they are mobilising people from all over the state. Our programmes will be specific to each constituency,” he said.

BJP leaders will also listen to problems faced by people and take measures to address them, he said. The government took the historic decision of increasing the SC/ST reservation, appointment of teachers, decision to give permanent jobs to pourakarmikas, provide property documents at the doorsteps and many other pro-people initiatives, Ravi Kumar said.

TOUR ITINERARY

Oct 16

SC Morcha convention in Mysuru

Oct 30

OBC Morcha convention in Kalaburgi

Nov 13

Raitha Morcha convention in Hubballi

Nov 27

Yuva Morcha convention in Shivamogga

Dec 11

ST Morcha convention in Ballari

Dec 25

Mahila Morcha convention in Bengaluru

Jan 8

Minority Morcha convention in Vijayapura

