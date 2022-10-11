CID to probe inter-state racket of fake fertilisers

Ashwini M Sripad By

BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken up a probe into an inter-state gang involved in selling substandard seeds and fertilisers to farmers in the state. The move comes in the wake of increasing number of seizures of low-quality seeds and fertilisers, following which the Agriculture Department had sought the state Police Department’s help to crack down on those involved in the illegal activity.

Farmers are generally advised to buy certified seeds which are priced a little higher. However, the farmers are lured into buying substandard seeds, which are cheaper and look very much like the certified quality. As per agriculture experts, seeds used for sowing should have a certain percentage of germination for farmers to get a better yield.

“Many cases of suicide by farmers are linked to the use of substandard seeds depriving them of a good yield. This forces them to take the extreme step,” an official said. In the last three years, as per data shared by the Agriculture Department, the Vigilance team of the department registered 315 cases related to sale of substandard seeds, duplicate fertilisers and manure.

The number of cases registered has been increasing every year. From 71 in 2020-21 to 141 cases in 2021-22. This year, till September, 103 cases have been registered. The authorities have even cancelled licences of 248 authorised agencies, after they were found selling substandard seeds. In some cases, penalties were also imposed.

Matter involves lives of farmers, says BC Patil

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Agriculture Minister B C Patil said his department had written to state DG&IGP Praveen Sood asking for a CID probe. “The increasing number of cases indicate the seriousness of the matter as it involves the lives of farmers. Also, the Vigilance Department has bust an inter-state racket. This is why we gave it to the CID,” he said.

In the last six to seven months, vigilance wing of the Agriculture Department has registered 12 cases linked to inter-state racket. A senior official said people involved in this racket come from other states and sell substandard seeds and fertilisers. “While returning to the neighbouring states, they purchase urea under subsidised rate and illegally sell there at higher rates. Our team have nabbed some of them and seized urea from them in border areas,” he said. Most of these cases are registered in a few districts in Karnataka. “Since the issue is serious and may involve different places too, we decided to seek a CID probe,” the official added.

