Don’t delay filing a case: Karnataka HC to drugs inspector

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC directed the competent authority to register a crime immediately after receiving a sample test report from the laboratory and not resort to red tapism, allowing the alleged guilty go scot-free.

“The Authority should also necessarily peruse and understand the statute for registration of crimes in such matters, as delay will defeat the very object of penal action under the statute,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna while mentioning that in the case that was heard, the crime was registered five years and seven months after receiving a lab report.

The court passed the order while quashing the order dated March 31, 2022 by the city sessions court and also another order dated March 20, 2018 by the Special Court for Economic Offences against Jammu-based Emcure Pharmaceuticals, its MD Satish Ramanlal Mehta and Director (Technical) Mahesh Nathalal Shah, as the complaint was registered in 2018, three years and eight months after the period of limitation.

On January 5, 2012, a drugs inspector visited Tulasi Pharma and took a sample of the drug manufactured by the petitioners and he received a report after six months from the Drugs Testing Laboratory that “Not of Standard Quality” with respect to “Assay for Folic Acid”.

On October 8, 2013, the drugs inspector submitted probe details to the drugs controller seeking sanction for prosecution. Four years and two months later, the drugs controller permitted prosecution of the petitioners. The drugs inspector registered a private complaint, and filed an application seeking condonation of delay under Section 473 of CrPC read with Section 5 of the Limitation Act. On March 20, 2018, the Special Court condoned the delay which was challenged by the petitioners.

